Wellington [New Zealand], March 24 (ANI): West Indies skipper Stafanie Taylor admitted that her team can't do anything about the washout against South Africa in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup on Thursday.

West Indies showed their prowess during the rain-curtailed match, with seamer Chinelle Henry 3/19 and all-rounder Deandra Dottin leading the way. West Indies overtook India and move to third on the standings with seven points, they are still not guaranteed to feature in the semis.

"It's not the way we liked but we can't do much about, something we can't control. We started off well, we were hoping we would have a game. Our bowlers have been fantastic. (On Chinelle Henry) Whenever she bowls against SA, she takes wickets. She was in a great rhythm. We'll probably have some popcorn and hope South Africa do beat India. That's something we can't control, but we do hope that it goes our way," said Stafanie Taylor in a post-match presentation.

Just 10.5 overs of play was possible at Basin Reserve, with South Africa moving along to 61/4 before the rain yet again spoiled any hope of the match being completed.

"Probably other than the first two games, we have been iffy a bit. Travelling does put a dent. You don't get much recovery time. Niggles do creep in at times. It's never easy when you are travelling around. If we do get into the semis, you just have to go out and play, doesn't matter if you have a niggle or an injury," said Taylor.

"We just have to step-up, it comes down to how badly you want it. South Africa reached the semi-finals of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup on Thursday when rain forced their clash against West Indies here at the Basin Reserve to be abandoned," West Indies captain added.

The point sees South Africa book their spot in the semi-finals of the tournament and ensured they finished in second place on the standings behind unbeaten Australia. With their group matches now all done, West Indies will have to sit and wait in the hope that both India and England don't overtake them in their next league match. (ANI)

