Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): The third edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will kickstart from Friday onwards, with the opening clash between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Giants (GG) at Vadodara.

The tournament will take place till March 15, with the final set to take place in Brabourne Stadium.

Ahead of the tournament's start, the captains of all teams, Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, UP Warriorz skipper Deepti Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner of Gujarat Giants (GG), RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana and Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Meg Lanning, gathered at Star Sports Press Room - WPL Captain's Huddle.

Speaking on Star Sports, Harmanpreet expressed excitement for the new season and how the tournament has helped domestic players evolve and play more aggressively. After winning the inaugural edition and reaching playoffs last season, MI would be aiming for their second title.

"I am very excited because this season, a lot of good talent has been picked by all the teams. Last season, we saw players who performed well and earned their place in the national team. This year, I expect an even more competitive tournament as domestic cricketers have prepared themselves thoroughly for this opportunity," she said.

"One noticeable improvement in domestic cricket has been the strike rates of batters. This season, we saw multiple 300+ run scores in domestic matches, showing a more aggressive approach. Players are working on power-hitting, fielding, and overall skill development which is a very good thing," she added.

Deepti, who has been appointed as the new captain for the franchise, talked about being the leader in the absence of Aussie star Alyssa Healy.

"I am excited about captaining in the WPL. I have led my state team before, so I will draw from that experience. This is a different challenge, but I love challenges no matter the level," she said.

On absence of Healy, she said that the team would miss her presence.

"But with this opportunity, I want the team to play a strong brand of cricket. We had a good run in the first season but lost momentum last year. This time, we aim to be more consistent and put in our best performances," she added.

After playoffs qualification in 2023 and a fourth-place finish last year, UPW would be aiming to get at least one step ahead to reach finals.

Gardner, whose team Gujarat Giants finished at the bottom for the last two seasons, said that the past is behind the team and it is focusing on the future.

"Our coaches have instilled a fearless approach, and we have strengthened our squad with international depth and young domestic talent. We are in a strong position to perform better this year," she said.

Speaking about the language barrier with Indian players, she admitted that communication is tricky at times.

"Meg Lanning might agree with me on this! But that is where senior Indian players play a crucial role in bridging the gap and ensuring clarity. Everyone in the squad shares the same goal, so clear communication and instilling confidence in my players will be key for us," she added.

RCB skipper Mandhana also said, "We had a great auction, and the domestic season was impressive in terms of overall quality. I am really excited about a few players--Prema Rawat is an amazing talent, Raghvi Bist has great potential, and Kanika Ahuja is making a comeback after an injury. I am looking forward to seeing them perform in WPL."

On the absence of experienced New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine, she said, "Sophie Devine has been one of the best all-rounders in the world and played a key role for us. We will definitely miss her, but mental well-being is more important than anything, and we respect that. Despite injuries to key players, we will step up as a team. Playing at Chinnaswamy Stadium with RCB fans backing us is always special, and we are looking forward to that support."

DC skipper Lanning also said that India is passionate about cricket and this made support for WPL really underwhelming.

"It is great to see the women's game getting this level of recognition, and a tournament like WPL plays a crucial role in growing the sport globally," she signed off. (ANI)

