Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): Ahead of India's ICC Women's T20 World Cup semifinal match against Australia today, India all-rounder Deepti Sharma's brother and coach Sumit Sharma expressed hope that Team India will win the match and his sister will perform well and play a big role in team's win.

India will be eyeing to get one step closer to glory as they take on Australia, a team seeking to complete a hat-trick of titles, in the semifinal of the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Thursday.

"Winning this match is important. Australia is a strong team and India will have to play really well to win the match. Deepti could not do well last time. Hope she does better this time and does not repeat the mistakes made last time. She has done well with the ball," said Sumit to ANI.

Deepti has taken five wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 7.84, with best bowling figures of 3/15.

But she has not fired with the bat, scoring seven and a duck in her two innings.

On the other side in UP's Jaunpur, the family of all-rounder Shikha Pandey also hopes that she wins the match for India with her performance.

Shikha's mother said to ANI, "I hope every household has a daughter like Shikha and she helps Team India win. I will be watching the match and I feel proud of her."

Her sister also said, "She is my older sister and it is a matter of pride for me. I hope she wins the match for India."

Women in Blue will be looking forward to giving it all on the field to stop Australia's winning run in the tournament and prevent them from cruising into the final. India finished in the second position in Group 2 with three wins, a loss in four games, and a total of six points. Australia finished at the top of Group 1 with four wins in four matches and a total of eight points. (ANI)

