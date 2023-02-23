Cape Town [South Africa], February 23 (ANI): Following her side's five-run win over India in the semifinal of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Australian skipper Meg Lanning termed the win as "one of the best" she has been involved in.

India's wait for a world title continued as they succumbed to a heartbreaking five-run loss to Australia in the semifinal of the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Thursday, where nerves of Aussies prevailed over top knocks from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues.

"One of the best wins I have been involved in. To fight back from well behind and win despite not playing our best cricket. Great fighting spirit from the girls, could not be more proud of them. We missed out lengths and gave width at times. India came hard at us and they have got some incredible players," said Lanning in a post-match presentation.

"Came right down to the wire and we had to seize those clutch moments. Certainly holds us in good stead for the final. We stayed in the game and that is what you got to do under pressure. We did not execute as well as we would have liked, but we never panicked. Cannot wait to be out here on Sunday," added the skipper.

Coming to the match, Australia put up 172/4 in their 20 overs after electing to bat first. Beth Mooney scored a fine half-century, 54 off 37 balls. Skipper Meg Lanning (49*) and Ashleigh Gardner (31*) played fine knocks to support Mooney.

Shikha Pandey was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking 2/32 in four overs. Radha Yadav and Deepti Sharma took a wicket each.

Chasing 173, India was reduced to 28/3. A 69-run stand between Jemimah Rodrigues (43) and Harmanpreet helped swing momentum in favour of India. Harmanpreet scored a fine fifty. However, Australia held their nerves to deny India a place in the final.

Gardner and Darcie Brown picked up two wickets for Aussies. Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt took a wicket each.

Gardner clinched 'Player of the Match' award for her all-round show.

Brief score: India 167/8 (Harmanpreet Kaur 52, Jemimah Rodrigues 43, Darcie Brown 2/18) lost to Australia 172/4 (Beth Mooney 54, Meg Lanning 49*; Shikha Pandey 2-32) by 5 runs. (ANI)

