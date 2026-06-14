Sports News | Women's T20 WC: Pakistan Skipper Fatima Suffers Injury Scare Ahead of Crucial India Clash, Hopes to Be Fit

Birmingham [UK], June 14 (ANI): Pakistan captain Fatima Sana faced an injury scare ahead of her side's ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 opening match against arch-rivals India.

Sana, who is leading Pakistan for the second time in a T20 World Cup, suffered a knock in the nets on Saturday. However, the injury does not seem serious enough to keep her out of the game.

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"Ayesha (Zafar) baaji played the shot, and it hit my knee," Sana said in the pre-match press conference as quoted by ICC. "I think it is good now," she added.

When asked if she would be fit for Sunday's all-important clash, Sana replied, "Yes, hopefully."

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Though Pakistan has been a part of all previous Women's T20 World Cups, they are yet to win the title. The competition is even stiffer this time as the ICC event has expanded to 12 teams.

-Pakistan squad: Fatima Sana (c), Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Iram Javed, Eyman Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Parvaiz, Saira Jabeen, Muneeba Ali, Tuba Hassan, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Tasmia Rubab.-Pakistan fixtures at Women's T20WC 2026:v India, June 14, Edgbaston, Birminghamv South Africa, June 17, Edgbaston, Birminghamv Bangladesh, June 20, Hampshire Bowl, Southamptonv Australia, June 23, Headingley, Leedsv Netherlands, June 27, Bristol County Ground, Bristol. (ANI)

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