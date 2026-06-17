Sports News | Women's T20 World Cup: England Beat Ireland by Four Wickets in Rain-hit Clash as Ecclestone Shines with Ball

England players celebrate at the end of the match against Ireland in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. (Photo/Reuters)

Southampton [UK], June 17 (ANI): Hosts England maintained their winning momentum in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup after they secured a four-wicket victory over Ireland in a rain-affected match.

Powered by a strong bowling performance led by Sophie Ecclestone, England restricted Ireland to 118/9 after opting to field first. In response, captain Nat Sciver-Brunt (48 retired out) anchored the chase as England reached the target in 17.3 overs.

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Batting first, Ireland found it difficult against a disciplined and experienced England side that capitalised on helpful overhead conditions. The visitors lost both openers, Amy Hunter and Alana Dalzell, inside the first five overs, followed soon after by captain Gaby Lewis, leaving them under early pressure with just 25/3 on the board.

England's bowlers kept a tight grip on proceedings, delivering 60 dot balls in total. Charlie Dean stood out with an economical spell of 2/11, while Ecclestone impressed with figures of 3/22.

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Despite the collapse, Ireland showed flashes of resistance. Orla Prendergast counter-attacked briefly with a quick 26 off 18 balls, while Louise Little provided a late flourish, smashing four boundaries in the final over to push Ireland to a competitive 118/9.

In reply, Ireland briefly put England under pressure, striking three quick wickets inside the powerplay to reduce the hosts to 35/3. Aimee Maguire was instrumental with two early wickets, while Prendergast also struck with a yorker to dismiss Alice Capsey.

However, experienced Sciver-Brunt and Heather Knight steadied the innings with a crucial 64-run partnership, rotating strike effectively and punishing loose deliveries to rebuild the chase. Knight was later dismissed for 26, and Sciver-Brunt retired hurt on 48 just before reaching her half-century.

England still managed to complete the chase despite a few late setbacks, including Freya Kemp being run out, with Dean and Gibson guiding them to 119/6 in 17.3 overs. (ANI)

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