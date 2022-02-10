Christchurch [New Zealand], February 10 (ANI): Pakistan team reached Christchurch, New Zealand on Thursday for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.

Taking to their Twitter, Pakistan Cricket Board wrote, "Karachi Dubai Auckland Christchurch, Our women's team have reached New Zealand for #CWC22."

Also Read | Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates, PKL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on TV and Online.

Bismah Maroof will be leading Team Pakistan in the tournament. The event will mark Bismah's return to international cricket after two years as she took a break from the game for the birth of her first child in December 2020.

The Women's World Cup will be held in New Zealand from March 4-April 3.

Also Read | IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2022 in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan squad: Bismah Maroof (captain), Nida Dar (vice-captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin and Sidra NawazTraveling reserves: Iram Javed, Najiha Alvi, and Tuba Hassan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)