Worcestershire [UK], December 19 (ANI): Worcestershire County Cricket Club announced on Monday the signing of big-hitting New Zealand all-rounder, Michael Bracewell for the 2023 T20 Blast campaign.

Bracewell, who bats in the top order and bowls off-spin, made the breakthrough for his country in all formats of the game earlier this year, including his Test debut against England.

Also Read | IND W vs AUS W 5th T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About India vs Australia Cricket Match in Mumbai.

It was followed by his finishing as the leading scorer in the 2021-2022 Super Smash T20 competition in New Zealand.

Bracewell amassed 478 runs at an average of 79.66 for Wellington, and his 141 not out against Central Stags was the highest T20 score in New Zealand.

Also Read | IPL 2023 Auction: Sunrisers Hyderabad Will Go After Mayank Agarwal, Reckons Irfan Pathan.

He then showed his hitting power for his country with 127 off 82 balls in an ODI against Ireland last summer and followed that up with a hat-trick in a T20I against the same opponents in the first over he bowled in an international match.

The 31-year-old has emulated his uncles, Brendon and John Bracewell, and cousin, Doug Bracewell, in representing the Black Caps.

Fellow New Zealand internationals Martin Guptill, Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi, have all played T20 cricket for the Rapids in recent seasons.

Worcestershire Head Coach, Alan Richardson, is delighted with the signing of Bracewell.

He said in a statement by the county: "It is always good to have someone of his calibre, but the fact he is a true all-rounder means we are really getting two players."

"Michael's international white-ball cricket record is outstanding, but he also has a very healthy first-class record and will offer great experience."

Bracewell will be experiencing his first taste of county cricket in England when he teams up with the Rapids.

He said: "I am really looking forward to my first experience of the Blast, a competition in which Worcestershire had a lot of success in recent times."

"I have heard a lot of good things about Worcestershire from a lot of New Zealand players who have recently played there, and I am really excited to have the opportunity to join up with the group next summer," Bracewell signed off. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)