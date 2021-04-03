Madrid, Apr 3 (AP) Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone insisted that "words are not important" but rather what his team does instead as they look to maintain their lead at the top of the Spanish top-flight.

Atletico are four points clear of second-placed Barcelona, and six ahead of third-placed Real Madrid with just 10 games left in La Liga.

Simeone's side travel to fourth-placed Sevilla on Sunday hoping to better the 1-1 draw at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan last season.

"The only thing that I can say today has no relation to what can happen tomorrow. In reality, the words are not important in this moment - it's the facts that count.

"And the reality is what is going to come and as much as I can have an imaginary situation, the only thing that counts is the match," Simeone said.

On Sevilla and head coach Julen Lopetegui, he said, "Sevilla is a team that plays very well with a coach like Lopetegui who plays in a dynamic way and always looking for a numerical advantage for where they can play with many attacking resources.

"They have demonstrated for a large part of this season how competitive they are and it's a very good team. Above all, it's a team with great variety in their template. They have a very balanced team and the most balanced of all." (AP)

