Birmingham, Jul 29 (PTI) India pacer Renuka Singh Thakur on Friday reaped the rewards for her "extensive work" on speed, agility and endurance over the past one month.

The Indian team trained at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

Renuka, who made her India debut last year, produced a sensational spell of four for 18 and made Australia very nervous, but the reigning world champions showed their depth and muscle to end up with a three-wicket win in the CWG opener.

"I've been working on my fitness for the past month. We had a dedicated fitness camp, and I've worked on speed, agility and endurance. I'm a fast bowler so those are really important skills. That has helped me a lot," she said after the game.

The Indian removed the dangerous Alyssa Healy and Tahlia McGrath in her memorable spell. She enjoyed Tahlia's scalp the most after castling her with an inswinger.

"I've been working on my swing – I need to swing the ball, that's my primary skill. The first wicket I took (Healy) was an important player, so that gave me a lot of confidence. Tahlia was my favourite wicket."

India had Australia on the ropes at 49 for five before squandering the advantage.

The absence of bowling all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar, who is in India due to a COVID-19 infection, was felt in Australia's chase.

"India have only two pace bowlers but the conditions today suited pacers. We missed Pooja today. It's a different feeling to win, but I'm hopeful the gap can be filled next time."

India take on Pakistan on Sunday.

