Quai Antoine [Monaco], September 26 (ANI): The World Athletics Council on Saturday granted an extension to the deadline for the Russian Athletics Federation's (RusAF) Reinstatement Commission to fix a "seriously deficient" plan to fight doping in track and field.

Track's world governing body has moved the deadline from September 30 to March 1 next year.

The primary reason for the Taskforce's recommendation is that it believes RusAF currently does not have the resources available to produce a detailed and appropriate plan for reinstatement.

"Although the draft plan was better than what has come before (in particular, in acknowledging the doping culture in Russian athletics, and in identifying some of the systemic issues that have to be addressed to change that culture), it is nevertheless seriously deficient and does not meet most of the requirements," said Taskforce in an official statement.

The Taskforce "could not possibly provide feedback that would facilitate turning this product into an acceptable plan by the end of September unless we took on the job of rewriting it ourselves when our job is supposed to be only the provision of advice and feedback on what they come up with based on their own analysis of the situation."

The Taskforce is satisfied that the resubmitted plan has been developed and signed off by the key stakeholders that make up the Reinstatement Commission. (ANI)

