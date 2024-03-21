New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI) World Championship of Legends has announced the tournament schedule and it will commence on July 3, 2024 at Edgbaston in the United Kingdom.

Infused with the timeless rivalry between India and Pakistan, the schedule promises a riveting display of cricket, a release said.

Also Read | 'I Feel Privileged' Ruturaj Gaikwad Reacts After Replacing MS Dhoni As CSK Captain Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

The tournament opens with a clash between England and India, alongside Australia taking on Pakistan, igniting the competitive spirit from the very start.

Highlights include the much-anticipated showdown between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on July 6, promising to captivate audiences worldwide.

Also Read | Calicut Heroes Win Prime Volleyball League 2024, Beat Delhi Toofans To Clinch Maiden Title.

Other captivating fixtures include India facing off against Australia on July 8.

The journey culminates on July 13th with the final.

Full Schedule of WCL 2024:

Wednesday, 3 July - England vs India & Australia vs Pakistan

Thursday, 4 July - South Africa vs England & Pakistan vs West Indies

Friday 5, July - Australia vs South Africa & India vs West Indies

Saturday, 6 July - England vs Australia & India vs Pakistan

Sunday, 7 July SA vs West Indies & England vs Pakistan

Monday, 8 July - India vs Australia

Tuesday, 9 July - West Indies vs England & South Africa vs Pakistan

Wednesday, 10 July - West Indies vs Australia & India vs South Africa

Friday, 12 July - Team 2 vs Team 3 & Team 1 vs Team 4

Saturday, 13 July - Finals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)