Lisbon [Portugal], November 15 (ANI): Serbia stunned Portugal 2-1 in Lisbon on Sunday night as they qualified for the next year's FIFA World Cup.

Spain and Croatia also secured their places for Qatar 2022 after their 1-0 wins over Sweden and Russia respectively.

Also Read | Mumbai City FC Full Schedule for ISL 2021-22: Check Out Full Timetable With Timings & Venue Details for the Islanders.

Portugal enjoyed a dream start as the home team opened the scoring after just two minutes through Renato Sanches. However, Serbia bounced back and levelled with Dusan Tadic's strike.

Aleksandar Mitrovic then grabbed the vital goal as stoppage time approached and gave the visitors a memorable win as Portugal will now have to go through playoffs for the place in the next year's showpiece.

Also Read | San Marino vs England, FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match With Time in IST.

In Seville, Spain made sure they avoided the playoffs as Alvaro Morata's goal four minutes from time ended Sweden's resistance.

Elsewhere, 2018 finalists Croatia also needed a late winner as an own goal from Fedor Kudryashov booked their place in Qatar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)