Pune, Nov 8 (PTI) Scoreboard of the World Cup tie between England and Netherlands here on Wednesday.
England innings
Jonny Bairstow c van Meekeren b Dutt 15
Dawid Malan run out (Edwards/van Beek) 87
Joe Root b van Beek 28
Ben Stokes c Engelbrecht b van Beek 108
Harry Brook c Ackermann b de Leede 11
Jos Buttler (c) c Nidamanuru b van Meekeren 5
Moeen Ali c de Leede b Dutt 4
Chris Woakes c Edwards b de Leede 51
David Willey c Engelbrecht b de Leede 6
Gus Atkinson not out 2
Adil Rashid not out 1
Extras: (nb 1, w 20 21
Total: (For nine wickets in 50 overs) 339
Fall of wickets: 48-1, 133-2, 139-3, 164-4, 178-5, 192-6, 321-7, 327-8, 334-9.
Bowling: Aryan Dutt 10-0-67-2, Logan van Beek 10-0-88-2, Paul van Meekeren 10-0-57-1, Bas de Leede 10-0-74-3, Roelof van der Merwe 3-0-22-0, Colin Ackermann 7-0-31-0. More PTI
