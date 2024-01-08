Dubai [UAE], January 8 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday revealed the shortlists of contenders for the ICC Men's Player of the Month awards for December 2023.

"A marvellous fast bowler-captain, a splendid spinner and an outstanding all-rounder feature in the shortlist for the ICC Men's Player of the Month for December 2023," ICC said in an official statement.

2023 ODI World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins had a phenomenal 2023 by winning the ICC World Test Championship, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and retaining the Ashes. Australia's star skipper Cummins has enjoyed many moments of brilliance in 2023, all of which see him firmly in contention for the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy in the ICC Awards 2023. December capped a fine 12-month period across formats, and Cummins produced another inspiring display as Australia's spearhead, bowling them to victory in the second Test in Melbourne with ten wickets in the match, including five for 48 in the second innings to clinch victory as the match headed towards a nervy climax. With 13 wickets over the two Test matches, including his 250th in the longest format, he could win his first Player of the Month crown.

Taijul Islam of Bangladesh also welcomes his maiden nomination thanks to impressive bowling displays in the series against New Zealand. Islam is another celebrating his maiden nomination in the Player of the Month awards, and the experienced left-arm spinner produced a decisive spell as Bangladesh won the first of their Tests against the visiting Blackcaps in Sylhet. Four wickets in the first innings was followed by a memorable six for 75 as New Zealand fell short by 150 runs. More success followed, where despite losing the second Test, Taijul claimed another five wickets and earned the Player of the Series accolade.

The Blackcaps' Glenn Phillips provided plenty of heroics in the final Test between the two sides to level the series, and is the third name in contention for the December award.

Phillips was the shining light for New Zealand as they battled to victory in the second outing to clinch a 1-1 series draw. Before his second Test heroics, Phillips had taken five wickets and chipped in with valuable runs, albeit in vain. On a difficult pitch for batters, Phillips scored 87 of New Zealand's 180 runs, and followed this with a match-winning 40 as the Blackcaps rallied to reach the required target of 137 after having been 69 for six. (ANI)

