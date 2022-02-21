Dubai [UAE], February 21 (ANI): Felix Auger-Aliassime has withdrawn from the Dubai Tennis Championships with a back problem, the organisers of the ATP 500 tournament said on Monday.

The World number nine Canadian is at a career-high ranking currently. Earlier this month, the 21-year-old secured his maiden ATP Tour triumph in Rotterdam.

Also Read | Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls, Eliminator 2, PKL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on TV and Online.

On Sunday, Auger-Aliassime also played in the final of Open 13 Provence in Marseille where he was defeated by Andrey Rublev. The Russian defeated Auger-Aliassime by 7-5, 7-6(4) to lift his first ATP Tour trophy since March 2021.

Auger-Aliassime was seeded third in Dubai and was replaced in the draw by lucky loser Alexei Popyrin of Australia.

Also Read | ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier A: Ireland and UAE Through to Semi-Finals.

The main attraction in Dubai will be Novak Djokovic who will kick off his 2022 campaign on Monday. The world number one and five-time Dubai champion Djokovic will clash against tournament wild card Lorenzo Musetti, who will be hoping to catch his opponent cold after the 20-time Grand Slam winner takes to the courts for the first time since leading Serbia to the semi-finals of the Davis Cup in November. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)