Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 (ANI): SG Pipers Cheetahs edged past Vernost Jaguars 22-21 in a tightly contested last league stage match of the World Padel League on Friday at the Nesco Center in Mumbai, as per WPL press release.

Both the teams have qualified for the finals as Vernost Jaguars finished on the top of the points table with 69 points and SG Pipers Cheetahs with 66 overall points. Meanwhile, Sohail Khan Ent. Panthers finished third with 62 points and Game Changers Lions with 61 points.

In the mixed doubles, Vernost Jaguars' David Gala Sanchez and Maria Virginia Riera secured a comfortable 6-4 victory over SG Pipers Cheetahs' Pol Hernandez and Julieta Bidahorria, giving their team an early advantage in the match.

In the men's doubles, SG Pipers Cheetahs' Enrique Goenaga and Teodoro Zapata broke Vernost Jaguars' Alejandro Arroyo and Aris Patiniotis' opening serve and held their serve to take a 2-0 lead. However, Vernost Jaguars fought back to level the set at 3-3. SG Pipers Cheetahs responded with another break, held their serve to extend the lead to 5-3, and eventually sealed the set 6-4, bringing the overall score to 10-10.

In the women's doubles, SG Pipers Cheetahs' Claudia Fernandez and Beatriz Gonzalez showed resilience, coming from behind to win the set against Vernost Jaguars' Alejandra Salazar and Tamara Icardo. They trailed 3-0 initially but not only equalised at 4-4 but also went on to clinch the set 6-4, putting their team 16-14 ahead in the match.

In the final set, SG Pipers Cheetahs' Francisco Guerrero and Juanlu Esbri gained an early advantage and maintained a one-game lead throughout against Vernost Jaguars' Lucas Campagnolo and Maximiliano Sanchez. However, Vernost Jaguars fought back, saving multiple set points to equalize at 5-5 and eventually pushing the set into a tiebreak.

Vernost Jaguars trailed 0-2 in the tiebreak but scored five consecutive points to take a 5-2 lead and ultimately closed the set 7-6. Despite their comeback, they lost the overall match by a single point, 22-21.

The finals of the World Padel League will see Vernost Jaguars and SG Pipers Cheetahs pit against each other on February 8 at 6:30 PM IST. (ANI)

