Sports News | World Yogasana Championship: India's Aarti Pal Eyes Strong Showing as Global Event Gets Underway in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 4 (ANI): The World Yogasana Championship (WYC) got underway in Ahmedabad on Thursday, bringing together nearly 500 athletes from more than 60 countries, with India's leading yogasana exponent Aarti Pal among the top home contenders aiming to make an impact on the sport's biggest stage.

Competing in the Senior A category across Traditional and Forward Bend disciplines, Pal enters the championship as one of India's most accomplished yogasana athletes, having built an impressive record at both national and international levels, according to a release from WYC.

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The Indore athlete has represented India at more than six international championships and has won medals in each of them. She has also claimed medals in over 26 national-level competitions, including multiple gold medals at the National Yogasana Championships, while her performances at the Asian Yogasana Sports Championship established her among the continent's leading athletes in the discipline.

Pal's achievements have also played a significant role in raising the profile of yogasana in India. She became the first yogasana athlete in the country to be recommended for the Arjuna Award, a landmark moment for the sport's recognition on the national sporting landscape, the release said.

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Speaking ahead of her campaign at the World Yogasana Championship, Pal said, "Yogasana is not just a sport for me, it is a way of life. Every posture tells a story of discipline, devotion, and the belief that where you come from does not define how far you can go. I hope my journey inspires every young athlete to pursue their dreams with unwavering dedication."

Apart from her sporting achievements, Pal has also excelled academically, holding a PhD in Yoga and a Master's degree in Yoga Education from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore. She has served as Assistant Professor of Yoga Science at the University of Patanjali, Haridwar, and has worked extensively as a coach, technical official and mentor.

With athletes from across the globe competing in Ahmedabad from June 4 to 8, Pal believes the championship can further accelerate the growth of the sport internationally.

"Representing India through Yogasana has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. Yogasana is not only a sport that tests physical strength, flexibility, and precision, but also a discipline that builds character and inner resilience. As the World Yogasana Championship brings athletes from across the globe together, I hope it inspires more young people to embrace yogasana and contributes to India's vision of taking this sport to the Commonwealth Games and, one day, the Olympic stage," she said.

As competition intensifies over the coming days, Pal will be one of India's strongest medal hopes and a key figure in the host nation's bid to leave a mark at the World Yogasana Championship. (ANI)

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