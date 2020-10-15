Sharjah [UAE], October 15 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper on Thursday said he had never thought back in 2008 that one day he will play the 200th game for the franchise.

The Indian skipper has clocked in his 185th appearance for the franchise during the side's game against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Kohli has made 185 appearances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for RCB. He has also played 15 Champions League T20 (CLT20) games for the same side.

The Indian skipper has also become the first cricketer to play the 200th game for one single team.

"RCB means a lot, not many understand that emotion. 200 games for them is unbelievable, I wouldn't have believed it in 2008. It is an honour, they've kept me and I have stayed on," said Kohli during the toss via host broadcaster Star Sports.

Kohli was roped in by RCB in the 2008 IPL auctions. RCB are currently at the third spot with 10 points in seven matches in the ongoing IPL. (ANI)

