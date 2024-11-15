Vikarabad (Telangana)[India], November 15 (ANI): Hitaashee Bakshi, who holds a comfortable lead over at the Women's Pro Golf Tour will begin as a strong favourite as the season moves towards the closing stages.

Hitaashee, who has won twice this season, will face a strong challenge from Sneha Singh, who has also won twice and Vidhatri Urs, who in seven starts has won three times.

Hitaashee is slated to play in the final stage of the LET Q-School, while Sneha and Vidhatri will play in a pre-qualifier before the final stage.

The other winners from the current season in the field this week are Amandeep Drall, Jasmine Shekar and Anvitha Narender.

Hitaashee, Vidhatri, Sneha and Amandeep are using the domestic event to tune up for the LET Q-School, as they tee up at the Vooty Golf County in Vikarabad.

The event carries a purse of Rs nine lakhs.

The field includes two amateurs, Pihoo Chauhan and Srihitha Mandava,

This is the 14th leg of the Tour and one more leg is left after this. Eight players have won this season and three of them, Vidhatri, Hitaashee and Sneha have won more than once. (ANI)

