Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], February 26 (ANI): Delhi Capitals Women's team captain Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bowl first against UP Warriorz in the fourth match of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Both teams are looking to register their first win of the season as Meg Lanning led Delhi lost their previous match by 4 wickets to Mumbai Indians while UP Warriorz led by Alyssa Healy lost their previous match to Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's team by 2 runs.

Also Read | East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of EBFC vs CFC Match in Indian Super League 10 on TV and Online.

These two teams have faced each other twice in the inaugural season of the league last year, and on both occasions, Delhi ended up winning the match. In two encounters last season, DC Women won both games and won the first one while defending and the second one while chasing. While DC Women won the second game by 5 wickets with 19 balls to spare, the first encounter between them was won by the DC Women by 42 runs.

"We are going to bowl, dew might come in. We are coming up against a really good team. There was a lot of good stuff in that game, we are confident coming into this game. Same team, no changes," said Delhi Capitals Women's team captain Meg Lanning after winning the toss.

Also Read | Lionel Messi, Novak Djokovic, Max Verstappen Nominated for Laureus World Sportsman of Year 2024 Award.

"We would have bowled first, but happy to bat first. There's no easy contest, there are no weak links in any side. It's great to see the competition getting stronger and stronger. We just spoke about how we can become better, need to be smarter in our decision-making," said UP Warriorz' captain UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy after the toss.

Delhi Capitals Women's Playing XI: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Radha Yadav and Shikha Pandey.

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (C & WK), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Gouher Sultana. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)