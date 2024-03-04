Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 4 (ANI): UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to field against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing Women's Premier League on Monday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB will look to bounce back after defending champions Mumbai Indians outplayed them in all facets of the game. After missing out on the opportunity to go to the top of the table, RCB will look to go level on points with MI and Delhi Capitals. On the other hand, UP Warriorz will look to secure their third consecutive win and go level with DC and MI in terms of points.

UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy said during the time of the toss, "We'll bowl first just like every other time. It's quite humid and there's a lot of moisture. Winning the toss helps. We have figured out the way we want to play. The players are contributing. We fought back really nicely. It's going to be a cracking contest. It's about enjoying the atmosphere. No changes."

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana said at the time of the toss, "We would have loved to bowl as well. The wicket looks good. Unbelievable support. We move to Delhi, hopefully, we get some support there as well. Chinnaswamy has been amazing. A lot of thinking in the last two matches, things which we need to work on. Momentum is important in T20 cricket. We have to play good and hard cricket. Shreyanka misses because of a niggle. Ekta Bisht comes in and makes her debut."

UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani

RCB (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Ekta Bisht, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh. (ANI)

