New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): Brisk half-century by Laura Wolvaardt and Beth Mooney powered Gujarat Giants (GG) to 199/5 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 clash here at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

Opted to bat first, Gujarat Giants openers Laura Wolvaardt and Beth Mooney got off to a blistering start, hammering RCB bowlers all around the ground. The fiery duo took their team's total past the 50-run mark in the 5th over of the game.

In the 8th over, Mooney struck back-to-back two boundaries off Ekta Bisht, gathering 10 runs.

With her brisk play, Wolvaardt brought up her half-century in the 10th over of the game, taking GG's total betting 100 runs.

Captain Mooney also brought up her half-century in 32 balls. In the 14th over, RCB finally received a breakthrough as Wolvaardt was run out for 76.

Phoebe Litchfield then joined Mooney at the crease, and the batter was defensive in her approach.

In the 19th over, Gujarat suffered double blows as Litchfield was run out, and on the very next ball, Georgia Wareham removed Ashleigh Gardner for a duck.

In the last over of the game, Gujarat lost their fourth wicket as Dayalan Hemalatha fell prey to Sophie Molineux. In the last over, Gujarta only managed to gather 4 runs, bringing their total to 199/5 in 20 overs.

Brief score: Gujarat Giants 199/5 (Laura Wolvaardt 76, Beth Mooney 85*; Sophie Molineux 1-32) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore. (ANI)

