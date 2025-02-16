Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], February 16 (ANI): Gujarat Giants captain Ashleigh Gardner won the toss and opted to bat against UP Warriorz, in the Women's Premier League 2025 clash on Sunday in Vadodara.

Gujarat Giants will be keen on hunting down their first victory after failing to defend a 200-plus total in the tournament opener against the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru. On the other hand, with plenty of in-form players on the roster, UP Warriorz will look to begin its campaign on a positive note.

Also Read | Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Live Score Updates of WPL 2025: Gujarat Giants Opt to Bowl First; See Playing XIs.

After winning the toss, GG skipper Ashleigh Gardner said, "We'll have a bowl tonight. The dew plays a hard but I also think it is a hard ground to defend on. So we need to take wickets early. We batted really well in the first game, but today we need to be more clinical in the field and try to be really simple with ball in hand. No changes."

UP Warriorz captain Deepti Sharma said during the time of the toss, "Would have bowled as well. We have had good practice sessions and good match simulations, so looking forward to playing today. There were plenty of bonding sessions during the camps, so it feels like we know each other's strengths. Our four overseas are - Alana, Grace, Tahlia McGrath and Sophie (Ecclestone). Debut for Alana King and Kranti Goud."

Also Read | IPL 2025 Schedule Announced: KKR to Face RCB in Opening Match on March 22, Get Indian Premier League Season 18 Fixtures, Complete Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Beth Mooney(w), Laura Wolvaardt, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Harleen Deol, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Kashvee Gautam

UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Vrinda Dinesh, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Uma Chetry(w), Deepti Sharma(c), Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Shweta Sehrawat, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)