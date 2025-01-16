New jersey of Mumbai Indians for WPL (Photo: Instagram/ @mumbaiindians)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 (ANI): Mumbai Indians revealed their new WPL 2025 team jersey on Thursday, featuring a distinctive design that pays homage to Mumbai's coastal heritage while embracing modernity.

The jersey maintains the team's signature blue and gold while introducing striking coral accents, creating a perfect blend of tradition and contemporary style, according to the MI media team.

The design draws inspiration from Mumbai's iconic coastline, incorporating a unique pattern that symbolizes the steadfast rocks along the Arabian Sea. This element represents the team's unwavering determination and resilience, qualities that define both the city of Mumbai and its cricket team.

"The carefully chosen palette tells its own story, the classic blue represents the team's strong foundation and trustworthy character, while the gold elements symbolize their championship aspirations. The addition of coral brings a fresh energy to the design, marking an exciting new chapter in the team's journey," the franchise's media team stated.

The inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) champions, Mumbai Indians have retained a strong core, including skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, West Indies star Hayley Matthews, England's Nat Sciver-Brunt, and New Zealand's Amelia Kerr.

The retained players also include Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, South Africa's Chloe Tryon, Jintimani Kalita, Keerthana B, Pooja Vastrakar, Saika Ishaque, Sajana Sajeevan, South African pace veteran Shabnim Ismail, and Indian wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia.

During the mini-auction, Mumbai Indians, added four players to complete the 18-member squad by getting South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk and Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Sanskriti Gupta and Rajasthan pacer Akshita Maheshwari in addition to Kamalini.

After winning the inaugural title in 2023, MI were eliminated by eventual champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the WPL 2024 eliminator.

Mumbai Indians also managed to add the highly rated and much coveted G Kamalini to the roster. The 16-year-old from Tamil Nadu made her India U19 debut against Pakistan U19s in the U19 Asia Cup.

In the auction, the 16-year-old's bid was zoomed to Rs 1.6 crore and confirmed her spot in the Mumbai-based franchise's squad. (ANI)

