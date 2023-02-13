Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): India all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar was acquired by Mumbai Indians (MI) for INR 1.9 crore in the ongoing Women's Premier League 2023 auction here in Mumbai on Monday.

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians started the bidding war for the India all-rounder. In the rapid tussle, capitals took it to INR 1 crore and Mumbai did not waste a time raising it to INR 1.1 crore. UP Warriorz entered at INR 1.2 crore, Mumbai raised it further and took it to INR 1.7 crore. With Warriorz pondering and backing out, Mumbai bagged the services of Vastrakar for INR 1.9 crore.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants acquired the services of Harleen Deol at the player's base price of INR 40 lakh.

Australia's Alyssa Healy has been bought by UP Warriorz for INR 70 lakh. Alyssa Healy is thought to be in the same category as players like Adam Gilchrist who can mercilessly destroy their opponents. Not in the manner of the strokes, but in her desire, she pounces on the ball much as Ricky Ponting would.

Healey actually does crunch her drives, and while it's one thing to feed enormous aerial hits with force, she also manages to pack more punch into her regular ground shots than others.

She holds the distinction of being widely recognised as one of the finest women's cricket players to ever grace this sport thanks to her brilliance in all areas across three formats.

A total of 1,525 players registered for the inaugural WPL auction and the final list was pruned to 409 players.

The inaugural edition of WPL will be played in Mumbai from March 4 to 26 across two Mumbai venues and the player auction for the same will be held on February 13. (ANI)

