Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): Australia's Grace Harris and Georgia Wareham were bought at INR 75 lakh each by UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants respectively in the inaugural Women's Premier League auction in Mumbai on Monday.

Grace Harris holds the record for smashing the fastest century of the Women's Big Bash League, and the second-fastest in all women's Twenty20 games with her 42-ball effort for Brisbane Heat.

Only Deandra Dottin, who made a hundred off 38 balls in the 2010 T20 World Cup, has made a century quicker.

England fast bowler Lauren Bell was grabbed by the Warriorz for INR 30 lakh.

Delhi Capitals brought English all-rounder Alice Capsey after an intense bidding war with Mumbai Indians. Australia all-rounder Heather Graham was also notched by the franchise for INR 30 Lakh.

Mumbai Indians won the bid for England bowler Issy Wong with the franchise securing her at INR 30 lakhs.

Erin Burns was purchased for INR 30 Lakh by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Delhi Capitals clinched USA pacer Tara Norris for INR 10 lakh and Australia batter Laura Harris for INR 45 lakh.

A total of 1,525 players registered for the inaugural WPL auction and the final list was pruned to 409 players.

The inaugural edition of WPL will be played in Mumbai from March 4 to 26 across two Mumbai venues and the player auction for the same will be held on February 13. (ANI)

