New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Australia captain Meg Lanning will head the Delhi Capitals in the first Women's Premier League (WPL), which begins on March 4 in Mumbai.

Lanning has won a record four T20 World Cups as Australia's captain, including the most recent one last month in South Africa, when Australia defeated the hosts in the final.

Lanning, 30, arrived in Mumbai for the WPL on Thursday. The Aussie has appeared in 132 T20Is, scoring 3405 runs with two centuries and 15 half-centuries with a strike rate of 116.37 and an average of 36.61. She has captained Australia in 100 T20Is, the most by any female player in the format.

Jemimah Rodrigues will be Lanning's deputy as the Delhi Capitals kick off their WPL campaign on March 5 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium.

"It's a very proud moment for me, firstly to be involved with Delhi Capitals and then to lead them. It's about enjoying yourself, and getting the best out of yourself, Lanning said after the announcement as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"WPL is a massive moment for the sport, it's the logical next step and makes a lot of sense. Cricket in India is people's lives and the fact that WPL is up and running, and to be involved in something like this, is amazing. It's only going to grow in the coming years," the skipper added.

Lanning is the third Australian player to captain a WPL team, following Beth Mooney for the Gujarat Giants and Alyssa Healy for the UP Warriorz. The Mumbai Indians will be captained by India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, while the Royal Challengers will be led by Smriti Mandhana. (ANI)

