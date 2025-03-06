Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 6 (ANI): A fine half-century from Hayley Matthews and a magnificent five-wicket haul from Amelia Kerr were the highlights as Mumbai Indians (MI) cruised to a six-wicket win over UP Warriorz in their Women's Premier League (WPL) clash at Lucknow on Thursday.

With this win, MI has climbed up to the second spot with four wins and two losses, giving them eight points, strengthening their playoff qualification prospects.

MI won the toss and opted to field first. Openers Grace Harris and Georgia Voll gave the hosts a fine start, stitching a 74-run stand in eight overs. Matthews got the crucial wicket of Grace for 28 in 25 balls, with three fours and a six.

Voll also cruised to her fifty in 29 balls, with 11 fours. However, Amelia started her reign of spin by removing Kiran Navgire (0), while Nat-Sciver Brunt removed Voll for 55 in 33 balls, with 12 fours. UPW was 90/3 in 10.2 overs.

After skipper Deepti Sharma (27 in 25 balls, with two fours) and Dinesh Vrinda (10) provided a brief respite and took the team beyond the 100-run mark in 12 overs, Kerr took some crucial wickets in the middle order, reducing UPW to 125/7 in 17 overs.

Sophie Ecclestone's quickfire 16 took UPW to 150/9 in their 20 overs. Kerr (5/38) was the top wicket-taker for MI, while Matthews took two wickets. Nat Sciver and Parunika Sisodia got a scalp each.

In the run-chase of 151 runs, Chinelle Henry got back at Amelia, removing her for 10, leaving MI at 24/1 in three overs. However, a 92-run stand between Hayley and Nat Sciver (37 in 23 balls, with seven fours) pretty much snatched the game from UPW, taking MI beyond the 100-run mark in 11 overs.

However, Grace removed Nat Sciver and Matthews was also cleaned up for 68 in 46 balls, with eight fours and two sixes. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was also removed for four by Grace, leaving MI at 137/4 in 16.3 overs in a slight disarray.

Amanjot Kaur (12*) and Yastika Bhatia (10*) got MI to the finishing line with six wickets and nine balls in hand. (ANI)

