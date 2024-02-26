Bengaluru, Feb 26 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals here on Monday.

UP Warriorz:

Alyssa Healy c Shafali b Kapp 13

Vrinda Dinesh c Pandey b Kapp 0

Tahlia McGrath b Kapp 1

Grace Harris c Shafali b Radha 17

Shweta Sehrawat st Tania b Radha 45

Kiran Navgire c&b b Radha 10

Poonam Khemnar c Pandey b Reddy 10

Deepti Sharma c Kapp b Sutherland 5

Sophie Ecclestone c Lanning b Radha 6

Gouher Sultana not out 2

Extras: 10 (b-1, lb-3, nb-2, w-4)

Total: 119/9 in 20 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-15, 3-16, 4-40, 5-57, 6-85, 7-109, 8-117, 9-119

Bowling: Marizanne Kapp 4-1-5-3, Shikha Pandey 3-0-28-0, Minnu Mani 2-0-14-0, Arundhati Reddy 3-0-16-1, Annabel Sutherland 4-0-32-1, Radha Yadav 4-0-20-4.

Delhi Capitals:

Meg Lanning c Vrinda b Ecclestone 51

Shafali Verma not out 64

Jemimah Rodrigues not out 4

Extras: 4 (b-1, w-3)

Total: 123/1 in 14.3 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-119

Bowling: Sophie Ecclestone 3.3-0-31-1, Tahlia McGrath 2-0-25-0, Gouher Sultana 2-0-15-0, Deepti Sharma 3-0-24-0, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 3-0-20-0, Poonam Khemnar 1-0-7-0. PTI

