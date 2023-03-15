Navi Mumbai, Mar 15 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Wednesday.

UP Warriorz:

Alyssa Healy c Asha b Devine 1

Devika Vaidya lbw b Devine 0

Kiran Navgire c Ghosh b Asha 22

Tahlia McGrath c Ghosh b Schutt 2

Grace Harris c Ghosh b Perry 46

Simran Shaikh c Ahuja b Asha 2

Deepti Sharma c Patil b Perry 22

Shweta Sehrawat b Perry 6

Sophie Ecclestone run out 12

Anjali Sarvani c Ahuja b Patil 8

Rajeshwari Gayakwad not out 2

Extras: (B-1 LB-6 W-5)

12

Total: (All out in 19.3 overs) 135

Fall of wickets: 1/1 2/2 3/5 4/29 5/31 6/100 7/101 8/112 9/133 10/135

Bowling: Sophie Devine 4-0-23-2, Megan Schutt 4-0-21-1, Renuka Singh 2-0-20-0, Sobhana Asha 4-0-27-2, Ellyse Perry 4-0-16-3, Shreyanka Patil 1.3-0-21-1. More

