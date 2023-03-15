Navi Mumbai, Mar 15 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Wednesday.
UP Warriorz:
Alyssa Healy c Asha b Devine 1
Devika Vaidya lbw b Devine 0
Kiran Navgire c Ghosh b Asha 22
Tahlia McGrath c Ghosh b Schutt 2
Grace Harris c Ghosh b Perry 46
Simran Shaikh c Ahuja b Asha 2
Deepti Sharma c Patil b Perry 22
Shweta Sehrawat b Perry 6
Sophie Ecclestone run out 12
Anjali Sarvani c Ahuja b Patil 8
Rajeshwari Gayakwad not out 2
Extras: (B-1 LB-6 W-5)
12
Total: (All out in 19.3 overs) 135
Fall of wickets: 1/1 2/2 3/5 4/29 5/31 6/100 7/101 8/112 9/133 10/135
Bowling: Sophie Devine 4-0-23-2, Megan Schutt 4-0-21-1, Renuka Singh 2-0-20-0, Sobhana Asha 4-0-27-2, Ellyse Perry 4-0-16-3, Shreyanka Patil 1.3-0-21-1. More
