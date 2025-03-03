Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 3 (ANI): UP Warriorz captain Deepti Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against the Gujarat Giants in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 on Monday.

UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants have each secured two victories from their first five WPL games. With Delhi Capitals already through to the playoffs, only two spots are left in the tight race for qualification. A victory for any side will help their chances of keeping their hopes of a title alive.

UP Warriorz are in the third spot and could go level with second-placed Mumbai Indians on points. On the other hand, the Gujarat Giants have the same points as UP Warriorz (4); however, their negative net run rate has kept them at the bottom of the table.

After winning the toss, UP Warriorz skipper Deepti Sharma said, "We are going to bowl. Feel like there will be help for bowlers early on. Feels good, and we got a good welcome. It's a different kind of motivation to play at home. We had a couple of net sessions, and our preparation has been good. Two changes - Mcgrath and Saima out. Voll and Gouher are playing."

Gujarat Giants captain Ashleigh Gardner said during the time of the toss, "Looks like a nice batting track tonight. Expecting a high-scoring game. You've got to be able to adapt quickly (to conditions). Hopefully, we can do that as a batting unit and put up a good score. Anything 170-plus is what we're going to be striving for. No changes in the team."

UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Kiran Navgire, Georgia Voll, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma(c), Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Chinelle Henry, Uma Chetry(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Kranti Goud, Gouher Sultana

Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Beth Mooney(w), Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Meghna Singh, Tanuja Kanwar, Priya Mishra. (ANI)

