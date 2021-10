New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who recently underwent an elbow surgery, on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with her family.

The 27-year-old had made a shock first-round exit from the Tokyo Olympics. She entered the Games as one of India's strongest medal contenders.

The former world championship bronze-medallist was part of meetings that Modi had with Tokyo Games athletes both before and after the Olympics and got a pep talk from him.

"Great meeting the honourable @narendramodi sir today. His enthusiasm and love for sport is truly boundless. Genuinely touched by your concern for athletes. A big thank you sir for sparing time from your busy schedule to fulfill your promise of interacting with me and my family," Vinesh tweeted.

In a photograph posted on twitter, Vinesh was seen along with her mother and brother with the Prime Minister.

Vinesh had left the recent World Championship trials mid-way, complaining of weakness.

