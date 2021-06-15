Southampton [UK], June 15 (ANI): Shubman Gill might have shown his attacking side while taking on the Australian bowling attack in January to lead the charge in the historic series win, but the India opener is ready to even leave some of the loose balls when he faces the New Zealand pace attack in the much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) final.

India and New Zealand will lock horns in the WTC final, slated to begin on June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Shubman will apply all his learning from India A and the Under-19 tour of England to be in the right frame of mind against New Zealand in the high-octane clash.

"When I toured England with India A and the Under-19 team, everyone asked me to play a certain number of balls if I wanted to score runs. But I feel, your intent to score runs should never go on the back seat and you should look to survive," said Shubhman on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

"When you are looking to score runs, the bowlers get to the back foot and you can put some pressure on the bowler. If you are just looking to survive, you tend to get more good balls than you should be getting. I think, at times to survive in England you have to leave the loose balls. So, that was my learning from the India A and Under-19 tour," he added.

The Indian side recently played an intra-squad game in Southampton. The Indian cricket team had landed in Southampton on June 3 and after that, every member of the touring contingent underwent three days of mandatory hard quarantine.

Meanwhile, New Zealand on Tuesday confirmed their 15-man squad for the inaugural WTC final. Ajaz Patel has been included as the specialist spinner in the New Zealand squad. Colin de Grandhomme the all-rounder, Will Young the specialist batting cover and Tom Blundell, the backup wicket-keeper have also been named in the New Zealand squad.

New Zealand WTC final squad: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, BJ Watling, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult, Matt Henry. (ANI)

