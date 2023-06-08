London, Jun 8 (PTI) India began their response to Australia's daunting 469 in a wobbly fashion, reaching 37 for 2 at tea on the second day of the World Test Championship Final at the Oval here on Thursday.

Virat Kohli is batting on 4 while Cheteshwar Pujara is giving him company on 3. India trail by 432 runs after the Aussies were bowled out for 469 in their first innings.

Australian captain Pat Cummins trapped his Indian counterpart Rohit Sharma plumb in front for 15 and later medium pacer Scott Boland bowled Shubman Gill for 13 to reduce India to 30 for 2.

Brief Scores:

Australia 1st Innings 469 all out in 121.3 overs (Travis Head 163, Steve Smith 121, Alex Carey 48; Mohammed Shami 2/102, Mohammed Siraj 2/106, Shardul Thakur 2/83) vs India 1st Innings 37 for 2 in 10 overs (Rohit Sharma 15, Shubman Gill 13; Pat Cummins 1-20, Scott Boland 1-2).

