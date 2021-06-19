Southampton [UK], June 19 (ANI): Incessant rain forced the square at the Ageas Bowl to be covered throughout Friday -- opening day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final -- and with the covers finally coming off on Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a glimpse of the pitch as both India and New Zealand players started warming-up for the start of the high-voltage clash.

"The pitch has been under covers and this is what it looks like now. Thoughts," BCCI tweeted.

Earlier in the day, veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik provided fans with some good news. Karthik, who is there for commentary duties, on Saturday shared a picture from the stadium in which the sun can be seen shining bright. It came as a huge relief for the fans after the first day was washed out.

The ICC has confirmed the Reserve Day could be utilised should the match not reach a result on the fifth day due to lost time. The decision will be taken by the match officials on the final day itself.

While the Black Caps are yet to name the final XI for the match, India named the playing squad on the eve of the game. And with conditions making it impossible for play to start on Friday, fielding coach R Sridhar was asked if any change was expected to the XI named for the game. He refused to divulge much.

"I think the XI which has been announced is an XI that takes the pitch and conditions out of the equation," Sridhar said in a virtual press conference after play was called off on Friday.

"I think it is an XI which can play and perform on any given surface, in any given weather conditions. Having said that, the toss is not yet over, so if it needs to be taken, a decision will be taken at the time of the toss," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)