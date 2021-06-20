Southampton [UK], June 20 (ANI): Tom Latham and Devon Conway grinded it out in the middle after New Zealand bundled out India for 217 in the second session on Day Three of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday.

At tea break on Day Three, New Zealand's score reads 36/0 with Latham (17*) and Conway (18*) unbeaten at the crease. Earlier in the session, India was bowled out for 217 as Kyle Jamieson scalped five wickets.

After bundling out India for 217, New Zealand got off to a steady start as openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway saw out the first ten overs. The duo might have added just 19 runs in the opening ten overs, but both batsmen managed to see off the new ball.

In order to ensure that New Zealand does not lose more wickets before the tea break, Latham and Conway took the score to 36/0. Kiwis are still trailing India by 181 runs.

Earlier, resuming the second session at 211/7, India got off to a bad start as Ishant Sharma (4) and Jasprit Bumrah (0) were dismissed in quick succession and the Kohli-led side was reduced to 213/9. Jamieson dismissed both Ishant and Bumrah and as a result, he registered a five-wicket haul.

Soon after, Jadeja was also dismissed by Trent Boult and as a result, India was bowled out for 217 in the first innings. At lunch break on Day Three, India's score read 211/7 with Ravindra Jadeja (15*) and Ishant (2*) at the crease. In the first session, Virat Kohli (44), Rishabh Pant (4), Ajinkya Rahane (49), and Ravichandran Ashwin (22) were all sent back to the pavilion.

New Zealand had won the toss and opted to bowl first in the WTC final against India. Day 1 of the WTC final was abandoned due to rain and Day 2 also saw the final session being called off early due to bad light.

Brief Scores: India 217 all out (Ajinkya Rahane 49, Virat Kohli 44, Kyle Jamieson 5-31); New Zealand 36/0 (Tom Latham 17*, Devon Conway 18*, Mohammed Shami 0-14). (ANI)

