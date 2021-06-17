Southampton [UK], June 17 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson are ready to lock horns in the much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) final which gets underway from Friday.

Kohli said that though he has great bonding with Williamson, everything takes a back seat when the two stars step on the field.

"Me and Kane have become friends over the last few years playing against each other quite a bit and we do have a conversation off the field as well," said Kohli while replying to a query from ANI during a virtual press conference.

"When you step across that line you are professionals at the end of the day. You wanna get him out as early as possible as he is the best batsman in the New Zealand team and they would wanna do the same with us.

"I think the camaraderie and understanding, the bonding we have mostly happened off the field. On the field it's very professional as I said we are looking at them as opponents whom we wanna beat in this Test match," he added.

The New Zealand skipper echoed Kohli's sentiments and said it will be an exciting occasion for both teams when they lock horns in the WTC final.

"We have a history of playing against each other and I know him (Virat) really well so it's an exciting occasion for both teams," Williamson said.

The winners of the much-awaited WTC final between India and New Zealand will take home a purse of USD 1.6 million along with the ICC Test Championship Mace. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)