London, Jun 8 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the World Test Championship Final between India and Australia here on Thursday.
Australia 1st Innings:
David Warner c Bharat b Thakur 43
Usman Khawaja c Bharat b Mohammed Siraj 0
Marnus Labuschagne b Mohammed Shami 26
Steven Smith b Thakur 121
Travis Head c Bharat b Mohammed Siraj 163
Cameron Green c Shubman Gill b Mohammed Shami 6
Alex Carey lbw b Jadeja 48
Mitchell Starc run out (sub Axar Patel) 5
Pat Cummins c Rahane b Mohammed Siraj 9
Nathan Lyon b Mohammed Siraj 9
Scott Boland not out 1
Extras: (B-13, LB-10, NB-7, W-8)
38
Total: (All out in 121.3 overs) 469
Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-71, 3-76, 4-361, 5-376, 6-387, 7-402, 8-453 , 9-468, 10-469
Bowling: Mohammed Shami 29-4-122-2, Mohammed Siraj 28.3-4-108-4, Umesh Yadav 23-5-77-0, Shardul Thakur 23-4-83-2, Ravindra Jadeja 18-2-56-1.
India 1st Innings:
Rohit Sharma lbw b Cummins 15
Shubman Gill b Boland 13
Cheteshwar Pujara b Green 14
Virat Kohli c Smith b Starc 14
Ajinkya Rahane not out
29
Ravindra Jadeja c Smith b Lyon 48
Srikar Bharat not out 5
Extras: (B-4, LB-4, NB-5) 13
Total: (For 5 wickets in 38 overs) 151
Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-30, 3-50, 4-71, 5-142
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 9-0-52-1, Pat Cummins 9-2-36-1, Scott Boland 11-4-29-1, Cameron Green 7-1-22-1, Nathan Lyon 2-0-4-1.
