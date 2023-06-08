London, Jun 8 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the World Test Championship Final between India and Australia here on Thursday.

Australia 1st Innings:

David Warner c Bharat b Thakur 43

Usman Khawaja c Bharat b Mohammed Siraj 0

Marnus Labuschagne b Mohammed Shami 26

Steven Smith b Thakur 121

Travis Head c Bharat b Mohammed Siraj 163

Cameron Green c Shubman Gill b Mohammed Shami 6

Alex Carey lbw b Jadeja 48

Mitchell Starc run out (sub Axar Patel) 5

Pat Cummins c Rahane b Mohammed Siraj 9

Nathan Lyon b Mohammed Siraj 9

Scott Boland not out 1

Extras: (B-13, LB-10, NB-7, W-8)

38

Total: (All out in 121.3 overs) 469

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-71, 3-76, 4-361, 5-376, 6-387, 7-402, 8-453 , 9-468, 10-469

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 29-4-122-2, Mohammed Siraj 28.3-4-108-4, Umesh Yadav 23-5-77-0, Shardul Thakur 23-4-83-2, Ravindra Jadeja 18-2-56-1.

India 1st Innings:

Rohit Sharma lbw b Cummins 15

Shubman Gill b Boland 13

Cheteshwar Pujara b Green 14

Virat Kohli c Smith b Starc 14

Ajinkya Rahane not out

29

Ravindra Jadeja c Smith b Lyon 48

Srikar Bharat not out 5

Extras: (B-4, LB-4, NB-5) 13

Total: (For 5 wickets in 38 overs) 151

Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-30, 3-50, 4-71, 5-142

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 9-0-52-1, Pat Cummins 9-2-36-1, Scott Boland 11-4-29-1, Cameron Green 7-1-22-1, Nathan Lyon 2-0-4-1.

