London, Jun 8 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard at tea on the second day of the World Test Championship Final between India and Australia here on Thursday.

Australia 1st Innings:

Also Read | Minor Wrestler’s Father Reportedly Admits Filing Deliberate False Sexual Harassment Complaint Against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

David Warner c Bharat b Thakur 43

Usman Khawaja c Bharat b Mohammed Siraj 0

Also Read | IND vs AUS ICC WTC 2023 Lunch Update Day 2: India Remove Both Set Batsmen Travis Head, Steve Smith; Australia 422/7 After First Session.

Marnus Labuschagne b Mohammed Shami 26

Steven Smith b Thakur 121

Travis Head c Bharat b Mohammed Siraj 163

Cameron Green c Shubman Gill b Mohammed Shami 6

Alex Carey lbw b Jadeja 48

Mitchell Starc run out (sub Axar Patel) 5

Pat Cummins c Rahane b Mohammed Siraj 9

Nathan Lyon b Mohammed Siraj 9

Scott Boland not out 1

Extras: (B-13, LB-10, NB-7, W-8)

38

Total: (All out in 121.3 overs) 469

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-71, 3-76, 4-361, 5-376, 6-387, 7-402, 8-453 , 9-468, 10-469

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 29-4-122-2, Mohammed Siraj 28.3-4-108-4, Umesh Yadav 23-5-77-0, Shardul Thakur 23-4-83-2, Ravindra Jadeja 18-2-56-1.

India 1st Innings:

Rohit Sharma lbw b Cummins 15

Shubman Gill b Boland 13

Cheteshwar Pujara not out 3

Virat Kohli not out

4

Extras: (LB-1, NB-1) 2

Total: (For 2 wickets in 10 overs) 37

Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-30

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 2-0-14-0, Pat Cummins 5-2-20-1, Scott Boland 3-2-2-1.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)