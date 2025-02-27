Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 27 (ANI): Indian table tennis players Poymantee Baisya and Akash Pal secured the silver medal in the mixed doubles category at the WTT Feeder Cappadocia 2025, held in Turkiye from 17 to 21 February.

The duo began their campaign with a 3-1 victory over Poland's Katarzyna Wegryzn and Mateusz Zalewski. In the quarter-finals, they repeated the scoreline against Hong Kong's Li Hon Ming and Wong Hoi Tung. They then defeated Korea Republic's Cho Seungmin and Yoo Siwoo 3-1 in the semifinals before falling short in the final, losing 1-3 to China's Xue Fei and Han Feier.

"This is a significant milestone in my career, and there is still a long way to go. This tournament has given us valuable experience against some of the best players in the world and it will help me and Akash do well in future. Many thanks to my team, coaches, friends, family and Adani Sportsline for their continued support. The Garv Hai initiative has played a crucial role in my development, and I look forward to building on this success," Baisya said, as quoted in a WTT press release.

Baisya, 22, has been part of the Garv Hai initiative since 2024. Launched in 2016, the programme has grown into a nationwide initiative that identifies and nurtures talented athletes, helping them achieve excellence in international competitions such as the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and the Olympics.

According to the WTT statement, congratulating Baisya, Adani Sportsline's Chief Business Officer, Sanjay Adesara, said, "Poymantee's success is a proud moment for our country and for all of us at Adani Sportsline. Many congratulations to her on this incredible feat. We are committed to supporting her journey and growth."

At the Turkiye championship, Baisya also competed in the singles event, reaching the Round of 32, where she put up a tough fight against China's Ding Yije before losing 2-3. In the men's singles category, India's Ankur Bhattacharjee progressed to the Round of 16.

Recently, Baisya represented India at the Mixed Team World Cup 2024 and secured a bronze medal at the BRICS Games. She also won the mixed doubles title with Pal at the 86th Senior National Table Tennis Championships. The duo had previously claimed the WTT Feeder Cappadocia title last year. (ANI)

