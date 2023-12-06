Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): Danielle Wyatt and Nat Sciver-Brunt's onslaught powered England Women to 197/6 against India Women in the first T20I match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Even though Renuka Thakur Singh picked up two early wickets in the first over of the game, but still could not keep a check on England's run rate.

After winning the toss, Harmanpreet Kaur's 'Women in Blue' decided to field first. But the decision did not go in their favour.

Renuka had an excellent start to the first inning after she dismissed English opener Sophia Dunkley (1 run from 2 balls) and Alice Capsey for a duck in the 0.4 and 0.5 overs respectively.

However, after the early wickets England's Wyatt and Sciver-Brunt made a solid 138-run partnership to take the away side in a better position.

During the 138-run partnership, the 'Women in Blue' got plenty of chances to break the pair but due to sloppy fielding, they were unable to do it.

Debutant Saika Ishaque bagged a crucial wicket in the game after she dismissed Wyatt (75 runs from 47 balls) in the 15.1 overs (ENGW 140-3).

Another debutant Shreyanka Patil dismissed English skipper Heather Knight (6 runs from 7 balls) in the 17.2 overs (ENGW 165-4).

Renuka's third wicket came after she picked up Sciver-Brunt's (77 runs from 53 balls) wicket in the 18.5 overs (ENGW 177-5).

Patil dismissed Amy Jones (23 runs from 9 balls) in the last ball of the inning (ENGW 197-6).

Renuka led the 'Women in Blue' bowling attack after she bagged three wickets in her four-over spell. On the other hand, Shreyanka picked two wickets and Ishaque took just one to hold the away side at 197/6.

India Women need 198 runs to clinch a win in the first T20I match of the series.

Bried score: England: Wyatt (75), Sciver-Brunt (77), Jones (23) vs India Women: Renuka (27/3), Shreyanka (44/2), Ishaque (38/1). (ANI)

