New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Indian Olympic quota winner Yashaswini Singh Deswal won the 10m air pistol event in the 5th edition of the International Online Shooting Championship (IOSC) held on Sunday.

The 23-year-old world no. 4 shot a score of 241.7 to win the title by a clear margin of 3.1 points.

Also Read | Glenn Maxwell's Another Poor Performance in IPL 2020 Leaves Fans Furious, Netizens Troll KXIP Star With Funny Memes.

Yashaswini, who had won a gold at last year's ISSF World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, shot the best qualification score of 577.

In the finals, Yashaswini took an early lead after the first ten shots and then completely dominated it to claim her second back-to-back title. She had previously won the gold in the fourth edition of IOSC held in May.

Also Read | Karim Benzema Scores a Stunning Goal During Levante vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21, Watch Goal Highlights.

The second place was grabbed by Ahmed Nabil of Egypt while his compatriot Yehya Shams took the third place.

Sylvia Steiner, an Olympic quota winner for Austria, settled for the fourth place.

"Online shooting is a good platform to train and compete, specially in this COVID-19 era. I would like to thank indianshooting.com for organising this competition," said Yashaswini after her win.

Shooters from fifteen countries participated in the two-day competition, a brainchild of former India shooter Shimon Sharif.

"This was the biggest ever among the five editions of IOSC organised by us so far. We had shooters from fifteen countries. I am happy that online shooting is becoming more and more popular among the shooters. This is the future of our sport," said Sharif.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)