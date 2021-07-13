New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday condoled the demise of former India cricketer Yashpal Sharma.

Yashpal Sharma passed away due to cardiac arrest early on Tuesday morning. He was also an umpire and a national selector.

"Sad to hear the news of Yashpal Sharma ..had the opportunity to work with him as captain, player and then on TV. A very important part of the 1983 win which showed young players like us dream of trophies. RIP," tweeted Ganguly.

Yashpal had made his debut for India in 1978 against Pakistan in Sialkot. He scored 11 runs off 26 balls as Pakistan defeated India by eight wickets.

The 66-year-old former cricketer played his first game in the longest format in 1979 against England at Lord's. The right-handed batsman played 37 Tests and 42 ODIs for India, scoring 1,606 and 883 runs respectively in the formats.

The right-handed batsman played a key role in India's 1983 World Cup win as he was the second-highest run-getter in the showpiece for India.

Yashpal played his last game in international cricket in 1985 during the West Indies tour of India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)