Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday condoled the demise of former India cricketer Yashpal Sharma.

Yashpal Sharma passed away due to cardiac arrest early on Tuesday morning. He was also an umpire and a national selector.

"Yashpal Sharma will be remembered by all for his batting heroics in India's 1983 World Cup winning campaign. Apart from being one of the key architects from that historic win, he also had an illustrious cricketing career and will fondly be remembered for being a great servant of Indian cricket. The Board shares the pain and grief of the family and prays for the departed soul," said Yashpal in an official release issued by BCCI.

Expressing grief over Yashpal Sharma's demise, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said: "I am deeply saddened by the demise of Yashpal Sharma. We have lost one of our cricketing heroes. He was a valuable middle-order batsman, a sharp fielder and an affable person off the field. His contribution to Indian cricket shall always be remembered. I extend my condolences to his family in this hour of grief."

Sharma, who represented the country in 37 Tests and 42 ODIs, scored 2,489 runs in international cricket. He also had 2 hundreds and 13 half-centuries to his name.

He was a key member of India's 1983 World Cup-winning side. A brilliant fielder and a gutsy right-handed batsman, Sharma was India's second-highest run-getter in the tournament, scoring 240 runs which included two half-centuries - a brave 89 in India's opening game against West Indies and a match-winning 61 in the semi-final against England.

He played 160 first-class matches and scored 8,933 runs in addition to 1,859 runs in List A cricket. He also served as a national selector from 2004 to 2005 and later from 2008 to 2011. (ANI)

