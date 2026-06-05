Sports News | Yoga is India's Timeless Gift to Humanity: PM Modi Inaugurates First World Yogasana Championship in Ahmedabad

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first World Yogasana Championship through a video message from Ahmedabad, marking a historic milestone in the global sports legacy.

"Today, from the land of Ahmedabad, a new chapter is being added to the world's sports legacy," the Prime Minister's office said.

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Welcoming athletes from across the globe who have gathered to participate in this pioneering Championship, the Prime Minister expressed his joy at Ahmedabad hosting this prestigious event.

"Ahmedabad is a UNESCO World Heritage City, and hosting this event in this historic city of India is a matter of pride for the entire country," remarked PM Modi.

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Highlighting the confluence of global yoga celebrations, the Prime Minister noted that World Yoga Day will be celebrated on 21st June with events across different countries, with the main program scheduled in another historic Indian city, Kolkata.

"The World Yogasana Championship before World Yoga Day has brought with it a double dose of health and wellness," observed PM Modi.

Recalling India's journey in establishing yoga on the global stage, the Prime Minister spoke about how approximately a decade ago, India approached the United Nations with a proposal to declare an International Yoga Day, seeking to connect ancient Indian tradition with the health and collective welfare of all humanity. "190 countries in the UN supported India's proposal," noted PM Modi.

Expressing satisfaction at yoga's growing global acceptance, the Prime Minister reflected on how millions of people have integrated yoga, meditation, and pranayama into their daily routines and lifestyles.

Emphasising the evolutionary nature of living traditions, he characterised the World Yogasana Championship as representing yoga's entry into a transformative new phase with contemporary relevance.

Outlining the Championship's significance in establishing yogasana as a recognised competitive discipline, the Prime Minister expressed confidence in its future inclusion in premier global sporting events.

"Through this Championship, Yogasana will get new recognition as a Competitive Sport, and I am confident that in the future, Yogasana will be included in the Olympics and other multi-sports events," asserted PM Modi.

Acknowledging Ahmedabad's pioneering role, the Prime Minister underscored that this inaugural Championship will be instrumental in yogasana's journey toward mainstream global sports recognition. Emphasising the broader economic and professional implications of yoga's growth as a sport, he outlined the emerging opportunities across multiple sectors and professions.

"As yogasana sports expand, new possibilities will grow, bringing career opportunities for athletes, trainers, sports scientists, researchers, and event managers," noted PM Modi.

Pointing to this year's International Day of Yoga theme of "Yoga for Healthy Ageing," the Prime Minister addressed contemporary global health concerns and yoga's relevance to modern populations seeking longevity.

"Yoga is a very suitable option for those searching for measures that can keep them healthy and active for a long time," observed PM Modi.

Emphasising yoga's dual benefits as both a liberating practice and an affordable health solution, PM Modi delivered a holistic message about its universal accessibility. Promoting a memorable public health mantra, he encapsulated yoga's preventive power in simple, memorable terms for global adoption. "Do yoga every day, and it will chase away all diseases," asserted PM Modi.

Acknowledging the Ministry of Ayush's recent initiative 'Yoga 365' campaign to embed yoga into daily practice, the Prime Minister called for broader global participation in the movement. Appealing to all participating athletes to become global ambassadors of yoga upon returning home, the Prime Minister recognised their unique position as influencers and opinion leaders.

"When you return to your respective countries, carry this message of yoga with you as ambassadors of 'Yoga 365,' and connect the entire world to this message through your experience and faith," affirmed PM Modi.

Celebrating all participants as historical contributors regardless of competitive outcomes, PM Modi acknowledged the profound significance of their presence at this inaugural event.

Recognising the inspirational power of the assembled world-class athletes, he credited their collective talent and discipline as a beacon for youth globally. "Your commitment will inspire young people around the world," he observed.

Officially inaugurating the Championship, PM Modi declared, "I hereby declare the First World Yogasana Championship 2026, Ahmedabad, open!" (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)