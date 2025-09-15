New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): As India prepares to host the World Para Athletics Championships for the very first time, Yogesh Kathuniya, the Paralympics silver medallist in men's discus throw F56, is more determined than ever.

The IndianOil-sponsored event will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, from September 27 to October 5. This edition of the championships is historic not just because it is the first time such a global para athletics event is coming to India and to South Asia, but also because it offers Yogesh the home advantage and the chance to push his limits in front of his own people.

For Yogesh, this is not just another competition. His entire family will be there, cheering him on, witnessing every toss, every breath. Having loved ones in the stands means more than emotional support it is the boost that transforms pressure into power.

"Competing at a World Championship on home soil is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Knowing my family will be in the stands gives me extra motivation to perform at my very best," Yogesh said as quoted by a press release from the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI). Yogesh, who claimed a silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics in the F56 discus throw event, enters this Championship with a clear ambition: to break his own world record. He has been training intensively, sharpening his technique, fine-tuning his throws, and in this home event, he wants nothing less than his best.

"My aim is to break my world record here in Delhi. I am looking forward to competing against the strong Brazilian thrower Batista dos Santos, it is a great challenge," he added.

Yogesh hopes that this Championship will not only be about medals and records but also about inspiration. (ANI)

