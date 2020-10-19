New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) The FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship 2020 will see a strong Japanese presence with tyre major Yokohama making a comeback into the country's premier motorsport championship.

Yokohama, which has made its presence felt across the Indian market over the last decade will once again associate with INRC, a welcome development for the sport in the country with scheduling going haywire amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

They will not only be coming on as partners but will also be competing in the championship proper under the banner "Team Yokohama."

Their team line-up comprises defending champion Chetan Shivram, Denn Thimmaiya, Lokesh Gowda, Vaibhav Marathe and Arjun Rao.

Thimmaiya will be competing in INRC 1 category driving the R2 Cedia, while Gowda and Shivram driving Cedia and Polo respectively will be leading their team's charge in INRC 2 category.

Rao will compete in INRC 3 driving a Polo and Marathe, driving a City -VTEC will exhibit his skills in INRC 4.

The team will be driving on Flagship ADVAN rally tyres, 185/65R15 A035 and 185/60R15 A035 for the Gravel sections and 185/60R13 A021 and 190/580R15 A006T for Tarmac sections.

Vamcy Merla, promoter of INRC and director of Champions Yacht Club is delighted at this new development.

"This is a great achievement on our part to be able to bring on such a reputed brand on-board the INRC. It is wonderful to have them with us and I really would like to thank them for showing their faith in the property," he said.

The 2020 Indian National Rally Championship will see a shortened calendar and will have a total of five rounds instead of six with two to be held in Itanagar in December, followed by three in South India (Coimbatore, Hampi and Bengaluru). The complete season will be wrapped up in a month and a half.

