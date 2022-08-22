London [UK], August 22 (ANI): Yorkshire County Cricket Club announced on Monday that they have signed Pakistan batter Shan Masood and Ben Mike.

32-year-old Masood has signed a two-year deal and will be one of the Club's overseas players across all formats, linking up ahead of the 2023 season. The opening batter has enjoyed a phenomenal year for Derbyshire, scoring 1,779 runs in all competitions so far. The left-hander has played 30 internationals for Pakistan, including 25 Test Matches, and has scored more than 9,000 First Class and over 7,000 white-ball runs.

Masood said in a statement: "I am delighted to have signed for Yorkshire. The pedigree and the history of Yorkshire CCC is massive and to play at Headingley week in week out is a dream. To follow in the footsteps of the three Pakistan captains (Inzamam ul Haq, Younis Khan and Sarfaraz Ahmed) that have represented Yorkshire is really exciting."

"I am looking forward to sharing a dressing room with some really talented players, including the current England players like Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid, Dawid Malan and Harry Brook."

"I am also looking forward to working with Ottis Gibson again, having worked closely with him in the PSL (Pakistan Super League) this year."

"I maintain a strong desire to play cricket at the highest level and I feel this project at Yorkshire provides me with the ideal opportunity to take that step."

"I share the ambition of the Club to win trophies whilst playing an exciting brand of cricket," he concluded.

23-year-old Mike will join up with the Club following the conclusion of the 2022 season and has signed an initial three-year deal. A multi-format player, the pace bowler has taken 79 First-Class and 40 white-ball wickets, and scored 1,944 runs in his career to date. Yorkshire supporters will remember him for sealing a last-ball victory for Leicestershire in a T20 at Grace Road in 2020, hitting Adam Lyth for six to take the points.

Mike said: "I am excited to have signed for such a prestigious club as Yorkshire CCC. I will wear the white rose with pride. I am looking forward to working with Darren (Gough), Ottis (Gibson) and his coaching staff, as well as the players, to help win trophies for Yorkshire CCC and to keep improving my game."

"I have enjoyed my time at Leicestershire and want to thank everyone there. However, the opportunity to play for Yorkshire CCC and learn from some of the greats at the club is an amazing opportunity."

Yorkshire's Interim Managing Director of Cricket Darren Gough said: "We are absolutely delighted that Shan and Ben have opted to join us here at Yorkshire."

"Shan is a world-class batter who will contribute in all formats for us. He is a great senior player and we have seen from his performances with Derbyshire this year that he has what it takes to score a lot of runs in county cricket."

"His experiences from playing around the world, including international cricket with Pakistan, will be incredibly valuable to the squad we are building."

"Ben is a very talented young cricketer whose signature was in demand around the counties so it's brilliant that he will be in our ranks next year."

"He has made some match-winning contributions throughout his career with Leicestershire, particularly in white-ball cricket, and we are excited to see his game develop even more with us at Yorkshire."

"Ben adds another exciting dimension to our squad alongside Matt Milnes and the current crop of talented fast bowlers we have."

"With Ben, Matt and Shan set to join us ahead of next season, and young players Ben Cliff and Fin Bean signing their first senior contracts, we believe we are building a group of players that are capable of competing for silverware across all formats." (ANI)

