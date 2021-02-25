Ahmedabad, Feb 25 (PTI) Rohit Sharma attributed his sublime first innings half-century to the positive intent that he displayed by not just trying to survive on an "interesting" but "normal" Indian wicket where England got thrashed by 10 wickets.

The senior opener scored India's only half-century of the game with the home side spinners accounting for 19 wickets. England batsmen were deceived by Axar Patel's straighter deliveries that skidded straight instead of turning.

"When you are playing on a pitch like that, you need to have an intent and look to score runs as well. You cant just keep blocking. As you saw that odd ball might just turn and odd ball might just skid on to stumps, when you play for turn," Rohit said during the virtual conference after the end of the match.

Rohit felt that during his innings off 66, he was a step or two ahead of England bowlers.

"You just need to be slightly ahead at times and try and find ways to score runs. My intent was not just to survive but try and score runs as well, while respecting the good balls. That's all I tried to do.

"The pitch was an interesting one and odd ball was just coming in and some were taking turns. On a track like this, you need to have a clear mindset, which I think I did until I played that sweep shot."

He felt that Patel's strategy of attacking the stumps paid off well.

"Axar was simply brilliant," Rohit said, lauding the left-arm spinner who had big shoes to fill, replacing Ravindra Jadeja.

"Coming out from nowhere and performing is never easy. He was out injured, slightly down, came back and bowled very well in Chennai. He understands conditions well and how to vary the pace and what lines to bowl."

Coming wider off the crease was also another effective ploy used by Patel.

"He made the batter play most balls which is important as you never know which one is going to turn. It all goes to his skill-sets. He bowls little wider off the crease and slightly slinging action makes it very difficult for batsman to either leave or play," said Rohit.

